11-member committee to scrutinize Governor Mwangaza impeachment

Lynet Okumu Pulse Contributor

The Committee has 10 days to deliver its findings

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza

The Senate on Tuesday formed an 11-member committee to look into the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

The committee has exactly 10 days to present its findings concerning the case to the Senate.

If the senate overrules the findings, then it will be no be reintroduced on similar grounds until three months later.

The senators who will sit on the Committee are:-

  1. Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu)
  2. Karungo Thangwa (Kiambu)
  3. Roba Ali Ibrahim (Mandera)
  4. Esther Okenyuri (Nominated)
  5. Boni Khalwale (Kakamega)
  6. Peris Tobiko (Nominated).
  7. Joseph Githuku Kamau (Lamu)
  8. Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi)
  9. Agnes Muthama (Machakos)
  10. Eddy Gichuru (Nominated)
  11. Johnes Mwaura (Nominated)
Governor Kawira Mwangaza
Governor Kawira Mwangaza Pulse Live Kenya

On November 22, 2022, Abogeta West MCA Dennis Kiogora proposed a motion to impeach governor Mwangaza on grounds that the governor had infringed on h

Almost a month later, 68 of the 69 Meru MCAs voted in favor of the motion to impeach her from power as soon as possible.

READ: Why MCAs walked out of Governor Kawira Mwangaza's address [Video]

Only Kiagu MCA Simon Ngaruni did not sign the motion to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza, citing that she had not done anything wrong to warrant the impeachment.

Among the things that angered the MCAs include Kawira’s decision to appoint her husband Baichu Murega as the patron of the Meru Youth Service and the Hustler Ambassador

The motion filed by Kiogora also stated that she had reappointed county secretary Rufus Miriti without the approval of MCAs.

Moreover, Kiogora stated that the appointment of Munene Samaritan as Director of Special Programs, Ernest Mutembei as the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Henry Mzungu as Director of Administration, and Hillary Sandy as Director of Communications was a serious violation of the law.

All these, according to Kiogora were not done according to the appointment procedures as set out in the constitution.

Kawira on her part defended herself by saying that she was committed to serving the people through public participation projects and not just MCAs.

