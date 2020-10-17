The Ministry of Health has announced 616 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total case load in the country to 44, 196.

The new cases are from 5,512 samples tested in the last 24 hours, with 391 of the new infections being male, while 225 are females.

The Ministry reported another 12 fatalities from Covid-19, bringing total deaths to 825.

104 patients recovered from the deadly disease; 83 from the Home-Based Care program and 21 from various hospitals, bringing total recoveries to 31, 752.

The case are distributed across the counties as follows; Nairobi 121, Nakuru 110, Uasin Gishu 74, Mombasa 55, Kakamega 32, Kericho 29, Kisumu 26, Bungoma 21, Garissa 20, Turkana 16, Kiambu 13, Homa Bay, Kajiado, and Kisii 10 cases each, Laikipia 9, Busia 8, Isiolo, West Pokot, and Murang’a 6 cases each, Bomet 5, Meru, and Narok 4 cases each, Embu and Baringo 3 cases each, Nyeri, Kwale, Machakos, Makueni and Siaya 2 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Wajir, Nandi, Kirinyaga and Trans Nzoia recorded a case each.

In Nairobi, Lang’ata recorded 24 cases, Kasarani 11, Roysambu 10, Dagoretti North, Embakasi East and Kibra 9 cases each, Dagoretti South and Westlands 7 cases each, Makadara 6, Embakasi South and Starehe 5 cases each, Kamukunji and Ruaraka 4 cases each, Embakasi Central, Embakasi North and Mathare 3 cases each, Embakasi West recorded 2 cases.