The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Women of firsts: 12 Kenyan women who broke the glass ceilling in their fields

Amos Robi

Orie Rogo Manduli, first known in Kenya for being the first African woman to compete in the world circuit Safari Rally in 1974

Airforce Commander Fatuma Ahmed, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor and Chief Justice Martha Koome
Airforce Commander Fatuma Ahmed, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor and Chief Justice Martha Koome
  • Winfred Nyiva Mwendwa was the first Kenyan woman to serve as a cabinet minister
  • Pamela Jelimo was the first Kenyan woman and the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics
  • Orie Rogo Manduli was the first African woman to compete in the world circuit Safari Rally in 1974

Recommended articles

Throughout history, women have faced considerable challenges and systemic barriers in various professional fields.

However, determined to pave the way for future generations, some have risen above these challenges, achieving firsts that have broken glass ceilings and set new benchmarks.

This article celebrates the remarkable achievements of these trailblazing women, each a "first lady" in her own right, highlighting their contributions and the profound impact they've had across diverse sectors from sports and education to politics and aviation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winfred Nyiva Mwendwa is a Kenyan politician. She was the first Kenyan woman to serve as a cabinet minister.

The late Nyiva Mwendwa
The late Nyiva Mwendwa The late Nyiva Mwendwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: List of all KDF bosses & their major milestones

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Jelimo made history in 2008 at just 18, becoming the first Kenyan woman as well as the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics, setting world records and four African senior records at the 2008 African Junior League.

Kenya's Pamela Jelimo pictured during the Women 800m event at the Memorial Ivo Van Damme Diamond League meeting, at the King Baudouin stadium on September 7, 2012.
Kenya's Pamela Jelimo pictured during the Women 800m event at the Memorial Ivo Van Damme Diamond League meeting, at the King Baudouin stadium on September 7, 2012. AFP

Orie Rogo Manduli, first known in Kenya for being the first African woman to compete in the world circuit Safari Rally in 1974, not only shattered perceptions in motorsports but also opened doors for African women in a fiercely male-dominated sport.

Orie Rogo Manduli
Orie Rogo Manduli Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Wangari Maathai, environmentalist and Nobel laureate, was the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, acknowledging her profound influence in sustainable development, democracy, and peace.

Wangari Maathai was referred to as the woman of trees [Pinterest]
Wangari Maathai was referred to as the woman of trees [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

READ: Wangari Maathai's daughter among Time Magazine's 100 world's most influential people

ADVERTISEMENT

Charity Ngilu, a stalwart in Kenyan politics, emerged as the first woman to run for president in 1997, setting a precedent for women's leadership at the highest level of political engagement in Kenya.

Charity Ngilu
Charity Ngilu Charity Ngilu Pulse Live Kenya

Joyce Laboso, Anne Waiguru, Charity Ngilu became the first female governors elected at the 2017 Kenyan general elections, each marking a significant milestone in political representation for women in Kenya.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso Kirinyiga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Heavyweights elected female governors had to beat to become county bosses

Kitzie Shako is noted as the first female police surgeon in Kenya, also recognised as a forensic physician, highlighting her critical role in intertwining law enforcement with medical expertise to address legal medical cases.

Dr Kitzie Shako
Dr Kitzie Shako Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Dorcas Oduor is the first woman to hold the position of the Attorney General, a position she was appointed to by President William Ruto.

Dorcas Agik Oduor
Dorcas Agik Oduor Dorcas Agik Oduor Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Profile of Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, OGW, EBS, SC

Justice Martha Koome is the first woman to hold the position of Chief Justice in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks during an event at the Supreme Court building on July 29, 2024
Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks during an event at the Supreme Court building on July 29, 2024 Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks during an event at the Supreme Court building on July 29, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Fatuma Ahmed became the first woman Major-General in 2018 in Kenya, a landmark achievement in the Kenyan military, which has traditionally been a male-dominated field.

In 2024, Ahmed was promoted to the rank of commander of the Kenya Airforce becoming the first woman to command an arm of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed during a past interview
Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed during a past interview Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed during a past interview Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Resila Atieno is the National Police Service Spokesperson and the first woman to hold the position.

Policespokesperson, Resila Atieno Onyango
Policespokesperson, Resila Atieno Onyango Policespokesperson, Resila Atieno Onyango Pulse Live Kenya
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Women of firsts: 12 Kenyan women who broke the glass ceilling in their fields

Women of firsts: 12 Kenyan women who broke the glass ceilling in their fields

Billionaire Wanjigi raises alarm over cars with complex tech surveilling his family

Billionaire Wanjigi raises alarm over cars with complex tech surveilling his family

Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

Davis Chirchir's Biography: Career, London education, family net worth

Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli sentenced to six months in prison

Acting IG Gilbert Masengeli sentenced to six months in prison

4 dead, several trapped as sewer line excavation collapses in Shauri Moyo

4 dead, several trapped as sewer line excavation collapses in Shauri Moyo

Gov’t to recruit 200,000 youth for jobs across Kenya [How to apply]

Gov’t to recruit 200,000 youth for jobs across Kenya [How to apply]

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

Full list of 48 Mt Kenya MPs who have dumped DP Gachagua to endorse CS Kindiki

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

Deals Ruto is expected to sign in 2-day official visit to Germany

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

Kipkeino Primary School set for conversion from public to private status

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto

Ruto asks tough questions on Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

President William Ruto

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbad

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump

Trump vs Harris debate: What to expect, ground rules, allocation of time & questions