Women of firsts: 12 Kenyan women who broke the glass ceilling in their fields

Throughout history, women have faced considerable challenges and systemic barriers in various professional fields.
However, determined to pave the way for future generations, some have risen above these challenges, achieving firsts that have broken glass ceilings and set new benchmarks.
This article celebrates the remarkable achievements of these trailblazing women, each a "first lady" in her own right, highlighting their contributions and the profound impact they've had across diverse sectors from sports and education to politics and aviation.
Nyiva Mwendwa
Winfred Nyiva Mwendwa is a Kenyan politician. She was the first Kenyan woman to serve as a cabinet minister.
Pamela Jelimo
Pamela Jelimo made history in 2008 at just 18, becoming the first Kenyan woman as well as the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics, setting world records and four African senior records at the 2008 African Junior League.
Orie Rogo Manduli
Orie Rogo Manduli, first known in Kenya for being the first African woman to compete in the world circuit Safari Rally in 1974, not only shattered perceptions in motorsports but also opened doors for African women in a fiercely male-dominated sport.
Wangari Maathai
Wangari Maathai, environmentalist and Nobel laureate, was the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, acknowledging her profound influence in sustainable development, democracy, and peace.
Charity Ngilu
Charity Ngilu, a stalwart in Kenyan politics, emerged as the first woman to run for president in 1997, setting a precedent for women's leadership at the highest level of political engagement in Kenya.
Joyce Laboso, Anne Waiguru, Charity Ngilu
Joyce Laboso, Anne Waiguru, Charity Ngilu became the first female governors elected at the 2017 Kenyan general elections, each marking a significant milestone in political representation for women in Kenya.
Kitzie Shako
Kitzie Shako is noted as the first female police surgeon in Kenya, also recognised as a forensic physician, highlighting her critical role in intertwining law enforcement with medical expertise to address legal medical cases.
Dorcas Oduor
Dorcas Oduor is the first woman to hold the position of the Attorney General, a position she was appointed to by President William Ruto.
Martha Koome
Justice Martha Koome is the first woman to hold the position of Chief Justice in Kenya.
Fatuma Ahmed
Fatuma Ahmed became the first woman Major-General in 2018 in Kenya, a landmark achievement in the Kenyan military, which has traditionally been a male-dominated field.
In 2024, Ahmed was promoted to the rank of commander of the Kenya Airforce becoming the first woman to command an arm of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).
Resila Atieno Onyango
Dr Resila Atieno is the National Police Service Spokesperson and the first woman to hold the position.