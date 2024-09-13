Women of firsts: 12 Kenyan women who broke the glass ceilling in their fields

Throughout history, women have faced considerable challenges and systemic barriers in various professional fields.

However, determined to pave the way for future generations, some have risen above these challenges, achieving firsts that have broken glass ceilings and set new benchmarks.

This article celebrates the remarkable achievements of these trailblazing women, each a "first lady" in her own right, highlighting their contributions and the profound impact they've had across diverse sectors from sports and education to politics and aviation.

Nyiva Mwendwa

Winfred Nyiva Mwendwa is a Kenyan politician. She was the first Kenyan woman to serve as a cabinet minister.

The late Nyiva Mwendwa Pulse Live Kenya

Pamela Jelimo

Pamela Jelimo made history in 2008 at just 18, becoming the first Kenyan woman as well as the first African woman to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics, setting world records and four African senior records at the 2008 African Junior League.

AFP

Orie Rogo Manduli

Orie Rogo Manduli, first known in Kenya for being the first African woman to compete in the world circuit Safari Rally in 1974, not only shattered perceptions in motorsports but also opened doors for African women in a fiercely male-dominated sport.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wangari Maathai

Wangari Maathai, environmentalist and Nobel laureate, was the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, acknowledging her profound influence in sustainable development, democracy, and peace.

Pulse Nigeria

Charity Ngilu

Charity Ngilu, a stalwart in Kenyan politics, emerged as the first woman to run for president in 1997, setting a precedent for women's leadership at the highest level of political engagement in Kenya.

Charity Ngilu Pulse Live Kenya

Joyce Laboso, Anne Waiguru, Charity Ngilu

Joyce Laboso, Anne Waiguru, Charity Ngilu became the first female governors elected at the 2017 Kenyan general elections, each marking a significant milestone in political representation for women in Kenya.

Kirinyiga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and the late former Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso Pulse Live Kenya

Kitzie Shako

Kitzie Shako is noted as the first female police surgeon in Kenya, also recognised as a forensic physician, highlighting her critical role in intertwining law enforcement with medical expertise to address legal medical cases.

Pulse Live Kenya

Dorcas Oduor

Dorcas Oduor is the first woman to hold the position of the Attorney General, a position she was appointed to by President William Ruto.

Dorcas Agik Oduor Pulse Live Kenya

Martha Koome

Justice Martha Koome is the first woman to hold the position of Chief Justice in Kenya.

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaks during an event at the Supreme Court building on July 29, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Fatuma Ahmed

Fatuma Ahmed became the first woman Major-General in 2018 in Kenya, a landmark achievement in the Kenyan military, which has traditionally been a male-dominated field.

In 2024, Ahmed was promoted to the rank of commander of the Kenya Airforce becoming the first woman to command an arm of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Major General Fatuma Gaiti Ahmed during a past interview Pulse Live Kenya

Resila Atieno Onyango

Dr Resila Atieno is the National Police Service Spokesperson and the first woman to hold the position.