The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 130 new cases of Covid-19, from a sample size of 1,973. Total number of positive cases stand at 95, 843.

187 patients have recovered, 93 from the home based care program and 94 being discharged from various hospitals. Total number of recoveries stand at 76, 998.

On a sad note 2 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,655.