The Ministry of Health through CAS Rashid Aman has confirmed 984 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,318 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is at 18.5%. Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 135,042 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,494,777.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 483, Kiambu 73, Machakos 61, Uasin Gishu 46, Nyeri 36, Nakuru 35, Kericho 32, Kitui 28, Mombasa 23, Kisumu 21, Meru 20, Kajiado 20, Makueni 16, Nandi 12, Kilifi 10, Samburu 9, Siaya 9, Migori 9, Bomet 6, Kakamega 6, Homa Bay 6, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Busia 3, Marsabit 3, Murang’a 3, Nyandarua 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kirinyaga 1, Mandera 1 and Vihiga 1.

At the same time 388 patients have recovered from the disease, 314 from the Home Based and Isolation Care and 74 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 93,067.

On a sad note, 14 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 2 occurred in the last 24 hours and 12 being late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates.

The cumulative fatalities now stand at 2,167.