The Ministry of Health has announced that 1,459 more people have tested positive for Covid-19.

the new cases are from 10,146 samples tested in the last 24 hours, in which 835 are males, while 624 are female. The youngest in the new infections is a 4-months old infant.

17 other patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing total deaths from Covid-19 to 1,330.

780 patients have recovered from coronavirus in which 690 are from the Home-based care program, while 90 were discharged from various hospitals across the country.

The Ministry of Health announced that 1,116 patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country, while 6,232 are on Home-based care program.

59 patients are in the ICU, with 27 on ventilatory support, and 28 on supplementary oxygen.

67 other patients are on supplementary oxygen in the general wards, while 16 are in the High dependency Unit (HDU).

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 472, Kiambu 311, Mombasa 108, Laikipia 63, Uasin Gishu 53, Busia 49, Kisumu 48, Meru 43, Nakuru 36, Kericho 33, Kisii 29, Kakamega 29, Marsabit 17, Murang’a 16, Nyamira 16, Kajiado 15, Garissa 13, Nandi 12, Kitui 12, Nyeri 11, Machakos 11, Siaya 10, Bungoma 10, Turkana 8, Kirinyaga 8, Kilifi 6, Bomet 5, Trans Nzoia 4, Homabay 3, Makueni 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kwale 2, Isiolo 1, and Tharaka Nithi 1.