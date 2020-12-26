147 people were on Friday (Christmas day) arrested in Nairobi for flouting Covid-19 rules.

Reports indicate that the 147 were forced to spent the night behind bars after police officers found them on the wrong side of the law.

The arrests come hours after the National Police Service had warned Kenyans against flouting Covid-19 rules as they celebrate Christmas.

Speaking on Christmas Eve, Police Spokesman Charles Owino together with Coast Regional Commander Gabriel Musau assured Kenyans of their security calling on them to celebrate responsibly.

“I’ll not give an open cheque curfew time is 10 please make sure at 10 you are at home. We have adequately deployed to ensure no incidents are reported this time, we are here to prevent crime from happening” said Charles Owino.

On Thursday, while recalling police officers on Leave, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i warned Kenyans against reckless merrymaking reminding them that COVID-19 regulations are still in force.

“I ask my fellow citizens to move around safely and know that the country is safe and secure...We’re asking you, fellow citizens, to observe these regulations…we’re not doing this because we derive fun from it, we’re telling you because we have a duty of care,” Said Matiang’i.

