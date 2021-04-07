15 people have been reported dead following a grisly road accident in kizingo, along the Malindi-Mombasa highway.

According to police, the vehicles, a bus and a minibus collided head on leading to the deaths of the 15.

Several others sustained injuries and have been rushed to the Malindi Sub-County hospital.

The accident involved a Sabaki Travellers Sacco matatu and Muhsin busa which was headed to Gede.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka said the Muhsin bus lost control after a tyre burst, leading to the deadly accident.