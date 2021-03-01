Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 152 new cases of Covid-19 in the country following the testing of 2,213 samples over the last 24 hours.

Kenya's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 106,125.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 86,717 after 39 patients were discharged; 23 from the home-based care programme and 16 from various health facilities.

357 patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,527 more are under the Home-Based Care programme.

57 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen. 4 patients are under observation.

Another 15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Deaths

Three patients succumbed to the Covid-19 disease bringing Kenya's total fatalities to 1,859.