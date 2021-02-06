The Ministry of Heath through CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 156 new cases of the novel coronavirus from a sample size of 3, 784 in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 101,690.

From the new cases 130 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners. 105 are males while 51 are females, with the youngest being a four-year-old baby and the oldest 81.

At the same time, 34 patients have recovered from the disease. 17 from various Health facilities across the country, while 17 from the Home-based Isolation and care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 84, 302.

Fortunately, there is no reported death today and therefore the cumulative fatalities in the country remain at 1,776.