An outbreak of the Covid-19 infection has been reported at Mobembe Girls Boarding Primary School in Nyamira County.

Nyamira County Education director Margaret Mwirigi confirmed that the children and staff were tested after one teacher tested positive for the infection a week ago.

"Testing of pupils at Mobembe Girls Boarding Primary School was necessitated after a teacher in the school tested positive when he went to hospital last week after feeling unwell and medics recommended for a Covid-19 test and results revealed that he had contracted Coronavirus disease," she stated.

The mass testing discovered that 16 pupils, two other teachers and to more members of the support staff had contracted the disease.

"We are working with other key education and health stakeholders to support the institution to ensure that all the infected kids recuperate speedily and resume their studies.

"And we are urging everyone to adhere to Covid 19 regulations of maintaining social distance, wearing a mask correctly and sanitizing constantly as instructed by the Ministry of Health," Ms Mwirigi urged.