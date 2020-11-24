The Ministry of Health through CAS Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed 727 new cases of the novel Coronavirus bringing the total number of those who have tested positive in the country to 78, 512.

From the news cases 705 are Kenyans while 22 foreigners. 458 are males, 269 females, with the youngest being 4 months and the oldest 88 years.

At the same time, 806 people have discharged from various Hospitals around the country and the home based care program. The total number of recoveries now stands at 52,709.

However, on sad note, 17 more people have succumbed to the deadly virus pushing the number of fatalities in the country to 1,409.