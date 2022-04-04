RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The 17 were arrested in connection of the stoning of the helicopter

Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)
Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)

Seventeen suspects believed to have been involved in the stoning of Azimio La Umoja Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga’s helicopter in Soy Constituency, Uasin Gishu County on Friday, April 1, have been arraigned in Eldoret Law Court.

Recommended articles

The charges filed against the individuals include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace.

First degree attempted murder is often punished with a life sentence, though the convicted does have the possibility to receive parole.

On the other hand, the Penal Code prohibits incitement to violence. Section 77(1) states that anyone found guilty of incitement to violence is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding seven years.

The prosecution is seeking to have the 17 suspects held for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)
The prosecution is seeking to have the 17 suspects held for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group) Pulse Live Kenya

The Penal Code further states that anyone who willfully and unlawfully destroys or damages any property is guilty of an offence, which, unless otherwise stated, is a misdemeanour, is liable, if no other punishment is provided, to imprisonment for five years.

Finally, the Penal Code explains that brawls or any other disturbance that is likely to cause a breach of peace, is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for six months.

The prosecution, in a miscellaneous application at the Eldoret court, is seeking to have the 17 suspects held in custody for 14 days to allow police to complete investigations.

The individuals pelted Odinga's entourage with stones, damaging the helicopter's air-shield in the melee. Luckily, no casualties or injuries were reported.

STONED: Raila's chopper was attacked on Friday, April 1, in Uasin Gishu Image: JUNET MOHAMED
STONED: Raila's chopper was attacked on Friday, April 1, in Uasin Gishu Image: JUNET MOHAMED Pulse Live Kenya

Odinga had visited the late Kibor's home on Friday evening just after the burial ceremony had been concluded when the incident happened.

Three politicians allegedly involved in the planning of the attack have already been summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu county speaker David Kiplagat were identified by the police as allegedly the main planners and funders of the violence meted on the ODM leader.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

Residents of Kileleshwa organise 'job' interview for MCA aspirants

Residents of Kileleshwa organise 'job' interview for MCA aspirants

President Kenyatta confirms death of Kenya's ambassador to Qatar

President Kenyatta confirms death of Kenya's ambassador to Qatar

Uhuru condemns attack on Raila's chopper, addresses politicians involved

Uhuru condemns attack on Raila's chopper, addresses politicians involved

3 iron ladies, top politicians contesting for Kirinyaga Governor

3 iron ladies, top politicians contesting for Kirinyaga Governor

Have you heard of quitting school to ride boda boda? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Have you heard of quitting school to ride boda boda? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

DCI names Sudi, Kositany, Kiplagat in stoning of Raila's chopper

DCI names Sudi, Kositany, Kiplagat in stoning of Raila's chopper

DP Ruto addresses stoning of Raila’s chopper as police arrest 17

DP Ruto addresses stoning of Raila’s chopper as police arrest 17

Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui makes comeback to Jubilee party

Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui makes comeback to Jubilee party

Trending

How to check KCPE results via mobile phone

Education CS George Magoha during a tour of Kisumu and Vihiga counties

Wanjigi reveals he doesn't check his bank account balance

Jimi Wanjigi

Twins score same KCPE grades in 5 subjects

Twins Bett Lindsey and Bett Lee score same KCPE grade in all subjects

Section of Kenyans who will pay more for electricity this month

Kenya's state-owned power company is probing workers for fraud and everyone is anxious