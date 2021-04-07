The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 1, 523 new cases of the novel coronavirus from a sample size of 7,423 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stand at 141,365. Today’s cases are a representation of 20.5% positivity rate.

From the new cases 842 are males while 681 are females; 1, 432 are Kenyans while 91 are foreigners.

County distribution; Nairobi 626, Kiambu 142, Uasin Gishu 108, Nakuru 92, Mombasa 65, Kericho 46, Murang’a 45, Kisumu 36, Kilifi 36, Machakos 36, Turkana 34, Nandi 30, Makueni 29, Kajiado 27, Meru 19, Kakamega 17, Taita Taveta 15, Nyandarua 14, Embu 13, Busia 12, Nyeri 11, Garissa 10, Laikipia 10, Siaya 9, Kitui 8, Kisii 7, Baringo 3, Kwale 3, Mandera 3, Nyamira 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Kirinyaga 2, Vihiga 2, Narok 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, West Pokot 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Homa Bay 1 and Isiolo 1.

At the same time 616 patients have recovered from the disease, 52 from the Home based and Isolation Care, while 94 are from various Health Facilities across the Country. Total recoveries now stand at 97, 194.

However, on sad note 18 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, and all of them are late death reports from facility record Audits that occurred on diverse dates over the last one month.

This pushed the cumulative fatalities to 2, 276.