186 people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 8, 049. The total positive cases in the country stand at 99, 630.

Out of the new cases 158 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. 112 are males, while 74 are females with the youngest being a two-year-old child and the oldest 85.

At the same time, the Health ministry through CS Mutahi Kagwe, noted that 75 patients have recovered from the disease, 34 from the home-based care program while 41 from various facilities across the country. The total recoveries stand at 82, 729.

However, on a sad note three more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus pushing cumulative fatalities to 1, 739.