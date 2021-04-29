19 dead as 495 more test positive for Covid-19

The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 495 new cases of the novel coronavirus from sample size of 4, 929 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is at 10.0%.
From the cases, 482 are Kenya while 13 are foreigners. 297 are males and 198 are females. The total confirmed positive cases are now at 158, 821.
At the same time, 242 patients have recovered from the disease, 191 from Home based and Isolation Care, while 51 are from various health facilities countrywide.
Total recoveries now stand at 108, 124 of which 78, 691 are from Homebased Care and Isolation while 29, 433 are from various Health facilities.
However, on a sad note 19 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, 13 of them having occurred on diverse dates within the last one month and 6 being late death reports from facility record Audits.
The total number of fatalities now stand at 2, 707.
