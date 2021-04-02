Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda has said that the police arrested 190 people in Nairobi County, who were breaking the set Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking on Friday, Kianda said the individuals were arrested from different places across the city, including pubs, and they were later released on police bond, pending arraignment on Tuesday.

The Nairobi Regional Commissioner called on City residents to enjoy their Easter weekend responsibly by adhering to the set Covid-19 regulations set by the Ministry of Health.

He added that the police are also on the lookout for those who will attempt to sneak in and out of Nairobi during the lockdown set by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The president ordered a cessation of movement in and out of the infected zone which comprises of Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru Counties.