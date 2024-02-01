Shock as men attack & hack their alleged 'Illuminati' brother to death

The victim, identified as Mwalimu Charo, was subjected to a horrifying ordeal orchestrated by his brothers, leading to his tragic demise.

Accusations and confrontation

According to witnesses, the brothers confronted Mwalimu Charo at his barbershop and boda boda business in Msabaha village.

Pulse Live Kenya

They then forcibly escorted him to their mother's grave, where they accused him of being associated with the secret society.

Their suspicions stemmed from the belief that their mother's death a few months earlier was somehow linked to the Illuminati, and they held Charo responsible.

Violent escalation

Despite Charo's initial refusal to confess to the allegations, his brothers persisted, demanding that he admit his involvement with the secret society.

As tensions escalated, the assailants resorted to violence, attacking Charo with pangas (machetes) as horrified villagers looked on.

A police vehicle at the scene of crime Pulse Live Kenya

Despite attempting to flee, Charo was pursued and brutally assaulted until he succumbed to his injuries.

Gruesome aftermath

Following the fatal attack, the assailants mutilated Charo's body, dismembering it and concealing the remains in a gunny bag before fleeing the scene.

The gruesome discovery shocked the local community and prompted swift action from law enforcement authorities.

Malindi sub-county police commander, Wilmot Mwanyalo, confirmed the tragic incident and assured that investigations were underway.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Mwanyalo, Charo's brothers forcibly took him to their mother's grave, where they attempted to compel him to perform rituals.

However, Charo's resistance led to a violent confrontation that resulted in his untimely death.

