In a shocking incident that unfolded in the Sabaki ward of Malindi sub-county, Kilifi, two brothers reportedly murdered their sibling in broad daylight on suspicion of his involvement with a secret society, the Illuminati.
Shock as men attack & hack their alleged 'Illuminati' brother to death
The victim, identified as Mwalimu Charo, was subjected to a horrifying ordeal orchestrated by his brothers, leading to his tragic demise.
Accusations and confrontation
According to witnesses, the brothers confronted Mwalimu Charo at his barbershop and boda boda business in Msabaha village.
They then forcibly escorted him to their mother's grave, where they accused him of being associated with the secret society.
Their suspicions stemmed from the belief that their mother's death a few months earlier was somehow linked to the Illuminati, and they held Charo responsible.
Violent escalation
Despite Charo's initial refusal to confess to the allegations, his brothers persisted, demanding that he admit his involvement with the secret society.
As tensions escalated, the assailants resorted to violence, attacking Charo with pangas (machetes) as horrified villagers looked on.
Despite attempting to flee, Charo was pursued and brutally assaulted until he succumbed to his injuries.
Gruesome aftermath
Following the fatal attack, the assailants mutilated Charo's body, dismembering it and concealing the remains in a gunny bag before fleeing the scene.
The gruesome discovery shocked the local community and prompted swift action from law enforcement authorities.
Malindi sub-county police commander, Wilmot Mwanyalo, confirmed the tragic incident and assured that investigations were underway.
According to Mwanyalo, Charo's brothers forcibly took him to their mother's grave, where they attempted to compel him to perform rituals.
However, Charo's resistance led to a violent confrontation that resulted in his untimely death.
Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered Charo's body abandoned in a sack, with the perpetrators absconding from the area. Mwanyalo emphasied the importance of seeking peaceful resolution mechanisms
