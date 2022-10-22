RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

My 2 conditions for accepting government appointment from Ruto - Miguna Miguna

Charles Ouma

There are so many things I will not take - Miguna Miguna

Canada-based lawyer, Miguna Miguna who jetted into the country on Thursday, October 20, after four years in exile, has confirmed that he is ready for any position that President William Ruto may offer him, provided certain conditions are met.

In an interview with NTV, Miguna noted that he will at no point be part of illegality, hence any position offered to him should be legally bound by the Constitution.

He noted that as such, he will reject the Chief Administrative Secretary position should the same be offered to him, as its legality is in question with several court cases challenging its existence.

"There are so many things I will not take; for example, I will not take the illegal CAS position," Miguna confirmed.

He noted that for him to accept any appointment, the same must be communicated through the appropriate channel.

"It depends on which government appointment. It would have to be proposed, then I will say if I will take it or not." He added.

Miguna heaps praises on Ruto

Miguna praised Ruto for the reforms he has initiated since taking over the presidency, singling out the dismantling of the Special Service Unit (SSU) attached to the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which is at the center of extra-judicial killings allegations and forced disappearances with an ongoing probe.

"He has dismantled the DCI assassination squad, which is very fundamental. When you see a president do that, it is commendable," Miguna noted.

"Ruto galvanized the simple citizens of this country on a program of transformation when that was not his agenda throughout his political life. This was fresh. You could only oppose it if you're dishonest.

"Look at his thirty years of being in power, he has honoured my rights, and he did not betray me (while referring to the lifting of the red alert)," Miguna explained, alluding to Ruto’s efforts in ensuring that he returns into the country.

