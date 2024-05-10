2 confirmed dead, several stuck as storey building collapses

According to reports the building had been marked for demolition and construction had since been abandoned.

The county government partially demolished the building, leaving it unstable and posing a danger to the public.

Two have since been confirmed dead with an unknown number still stuck inside the building.

Disaster management teams have been dispatched to the scene even as residents watched the unfolding from afar.

Videos circulating online have also shown people making away with scrap metal from the building despite the danger they are being exposed to.

The building is reported to belong to former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati's father who is in battle over ownership.

Wangamati's father accused the Bungoma County government of demolishing the building to pave the way for the expansion of the Masinde Muliro stadium.

His father affirms that he acquired the land through legal means, demanding compensation from the county government.

The building collapse comes just days after another building collapsed in Uthiru. Espsom Apartments is a residential building that houses numerous families. It is located opposite International Livestock Research Institute.

The Nairobi County Government has however confirmed that all families are safe. Further a statement from the National Construction Authority (NCA) revealed the cause of the building collapsing.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the ground floor columns failed by buckling, which led to the ground floor (utilized as a parking) and the first floor being sandwiched by the upper floors, which were still intact," read the statement in part.

