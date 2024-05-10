The sports category has moved to a new website.

2 confirmed dead, several stuck as storey building collapses

Amos Robi

The incomplete building had been partly demolished which left it unstable and posed great danger

Bungoma collapsed building
Bungoma collapsed building

Several people are feared to be stuck in debris after a storey building collapsed in Kanduyi, Bungoma County.

According to reports the building had been marked for demolition and construction had since been abandoned.

The county government partially demolished the building, leaving it unstable and posing a danger to the public.

Two have since been confirmed dead with an unknown number still stuck inside the building.

Disaster management teams have been dispatched to the scene even as residents watched the unfolding from afar.

Videos circulating online have also shown people making away with scrap metal from the building despite the danger they are being exposed to.

The building is reported to belong to former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati's father who is in battle over ownership.

Collapsed building in Bungoma
Collapsed building in Bungoma Pulse Live Kenya

Wangamati's father accused the Bungoma County government of demolishing the building to pave the way for the expansion of the Masinde Muliro stadium.

His father affirms that he acquired the land through legal means, demanding compensation from the county government.

The building collapse comes just days after another building collapsed in Uthiru. Espsom Apartments is a residential building that houses numerous families. It is located opposite International Livestock Research Institute.

The Nairobi County Government has however confirmed that all families are safe. Further a statement from the National Construction Authority (NCA) revealed the cause of the building collapsing.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the ground floor columns failed by buckling, which led to the ground floor (utilized as a parking) and the first floor being sandwiched by the upper floors, which were still intact," read the statement in part.

A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed.
A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed. A five-storey building known as Espsom Apartments located along Naivasha Road in Uthiru has tragically collapsed. Pulse Live Kenya
A multi-agency team was dispatched to restore safety, as well as plan for the safe demolition of the remaining part of the structure.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

