Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 136 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 3, 787 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country stand at 99, 444.

“That means that our positivity rate is still below 5% which is a good sign and we are hoping and praying that this is something that is going to continue” said Mutahi Kagwe.

At the same time two more patients have succumbed to the deadly various pushing the fatalities to 1, 736

“686 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country. 1625 are on home based isolation care. 30 on ICU while 14 are under ventilation with another 16 are on oxygen” said Kagwe in his speech.