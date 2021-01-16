The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 223 new cases on the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 7, 748 in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country stand at 99, 082. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1, 121, 946.

From the cases 195 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. 156 are males while 67 are females with the youngest being a seven-years-old child while the oldest is 90.

The distribution of the new cases; Nairobi 127, Migori 19, Mombasa 10, Kiambu 9, Meru 9, Kajiado 8, Kilifi 6, Busia 5, Murang’a 5, Kericho 4, Nakuru 4, Machakos 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Kisii 2, Turkana 2, Garissa, Kakamega, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Makueni and Taita-Taveta 1 case each.

On a positive note, 129 patients have recovered from the disease, 115 from the home-based Isolation and care program, while 14 are from various facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 83, 324.

Sadly, another 2 patients have succumbed to the disease raining the fatality to 1, 728.