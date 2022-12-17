ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

2 dead, scores rushed to hospital in Machakos road accident

Charles Ouma

The accident which claimed two lives happened on Saturday morning and left several others hospitalized

The scene of the saturday morning road accident in Machakos which claimed two lives and left several others in hospital
The scene of the saturday morning road accident in Machakos which claimed two lives and left several others in hospital

Two people have been confirmed dead with several others rushed to hospital following a grisly road accident in Machakos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The accident happened on Saturday, December 17 in the morning around Kithyoko market, Machakos County and involved a passenger matatu and a private car.

Preliminary reports indicate that the two vehicles were heading to Mwingi when the matatu unsuccessfully tried to overtake the private vehicle and rammed into it.

Good Samaritans who were among the first to arrive at the scene of the crash rushed the injured to nearby Mwingi and Kithyoko health facilities for treatment.

The accident happened barely four days after eight people died in an accident that involved multiple vehicles in Nakuru.

The accident also left 23 others nursing serious injuries at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital and prompted Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen to take action.

The accident scene at the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway involving two PSVs and a truck
The accident scene at the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway involving two PSVs and a truck The accident scene at the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway involving two PSVs and a truck Pulse Live Kenya

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a truck rammed into the two vehicles which were headed in opposite directions.

“Both matatus had 14 passengers each on board, police who immediately arrived at the same confirmed eight people dead and 23 people were rushed to hospital in critical condition,” Nakuru West OCPD Edward Ogware said.

“I have this evening instructed the Kenya National Highways Authority to immediately implement adequate measures to forestall any such accidents.

"The actions to be undertaken include installation of observe lane discipline signs from both approaches of the three lanes, installation of 50KPH speed limit on both approaches and use of speed guns by police to enforce the law,” read the statement by CS Murkomen released on Tuesday evening.

Residents of the area said the accidents have become rampant adding that the area has become a black spot.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IPOA responds to IG Koome's remarks terming the entity a 'busybody'

IPOA responds to IG Koome's remarks terming the entity a 'busybody'

Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly

Atheists give verdict on Pastor Ezekiel Odero who filled Kasarani Stadium single-handedly

2 dead, scores rushed to hospital in Machakos road accident

2 dead, scores rushed to hospital in Machakos road accident

Dagoretti based rescue centre gets early Chritsmas gift from Chinese company

Dagoretti based rescue centre gets early Chritsmas gift from Chinese company

DCI responds to story of ex-KDF soldier who was locked up for 1 year

DCI responds to story of ex-KDF soldier who was locked up for 1 year

LSK opposes Ruto's plan to make constitutional amendments through Parliament

LSK opposes Ruto's plan to make constitutional amendments through Parliament

Kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo? - IG Koome

Kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo? - IG Koome

Senator Cheruiyot gives illicit alcohol brewers ultimatum to stop operations in Kericho

Senator Cheruiyot gives illicit alcohol brewers ultimatum to stop operations in Kericho

10 key deals sealed during Ruto's trip to US

10 key deals sealed during Ruto's trip to US

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

The light aircraft in which David Rudisha was travelling in when it crash-landed on December 10,2022

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

Nelly Cheboi and her mother receiving the CNN Hero of the year award

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

File image of Saitabao Ole Kanchory addressing a press conference at Bomas of Kenya flanked by other Azimio la Umoja leaders during the August general elections

Raila's chief agent names 3 men who made him lose election to Ruto