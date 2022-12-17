2 dead, scores rushed to hospital in Machakos road accident

The accident happened on Saturday, December 17 in the morning around Kithyoko market, Machakos County and involved a passenger matatu and a private car.

Preliminary reports indicate that the two vehicles were heading to Mwingi when the matatu unsuccessfully tried to overtake the private vehicle and rammed into it.

Good Samaritans who were among the first to arrive at the scene of the crash rushed the injured to nearby Mwingi and Kithyoko health facilities for treatment.

The accident happened barely four days after eight people died in an accident that involved multiple vehicles in Nakuru.

The accident also left 23 others nursing serious injuries at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital and prompted Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen to take action.

The accident scene at the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway involving two PSVs and a truck Pulse Live Kenya

According to witnesses, the accident occurred when a truck rammed into the two vehicles which were headed in opposite directions.

“Both matatus had 14 passengers each on board, police who immediately arrived at the same confirmed eight people dead and 23 people were rushed to hospital in critical condition,” Nakuru West OCPD Edward Ogware said.

“I have this evening instructed the Kenya National Highways Authority to immediately implement adequate measures to forestall any such accidents.

"The actions to be undertaken include installation of observe lane discipline signs from both approaches of the three lanes, installation of 50KPH speed limit on both approaches and use of speed guns by police to enforce the law,” read the statement by CS Murkomen released on Tuesday evening.