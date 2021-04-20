2 officers injured after lorry rammed into police vehicle on Thika Road barricade

Two police officers were on Monday night injured after a lorry rammed into a barricade set up along Thika Road by police who were enforcing the curfew.
According to Kasarani Police boss, Peter Mwanzo, the speeding lorry which was headed to the Nairobi Central Business District rammed into one of the police vehicles that enforced the blockade.
One of the officers sustained head injuries while the other dislocated his arm in the 11PM incident.
Mwanzo said the lorry driver was ferrying rice towards the city when the accident occurred.
The lorry had three passengers and the driver who all survived the crash.
