Two police Officers have been arrested in connection with a robbery that occurred at Prime Bank along Mombasa Road on Monday.

The officers according to Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) who are from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit are being questioned to establish how they lost their firearms with 60 rounds of ammunition during the robbery.

A cashier at the bank is also assisting detectives with investigations.

“Detectives are holding two Police Officers attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit, following a bank robbery that occurred at Prime Bank, today afternoon. The two are currently undergoing investigative interviewing to establish how they also lost two firearms with a total of 60 rounds of ammunition in the heist. Also assisting our officers with investigations is a cashier at the Mombasa road-based bank. The incident which left one security guard injured on the right arm, saw the robbers make away with an unspecified sum of money,” said DCI.

In another update, DCI said that the firearms belonging to the officers had been recovered after they were dropped by unknown people on a motorbike outside Kiambu Hospital’s gate.

“Further to our earlier update, Detectives have recovered the two firearms lost yesterday, following a bank robbery at Prime Bank. The firearms were dropped by a motorbike pillion passenger outside Kiambu Hospital’s gate, shortly before the motorbike disappeared into darkness. Our sleuths are hot on the heels of the suspects,” added DCI.