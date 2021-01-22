A Chief Inspector of Police and his driver were shot dead on Thursday, in a suspected bandit attack at the Kapedo bridge in Tiaty.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya confirmed that the Chief Inspector of the Rapid Deployment Unit in Kapedo and his driver a constable and one other civilian were ambushed on the bridge, as they headed to their camp.

The attack came hours after Tiaty MP William Kamket was arrested over the recent bandit attacks in Kapedo, Baringo County.

The attacks in Kapedo left a senior police officer dead (GSU operation commander Emadau Tebakol) as six dead boides were later on discovered, among them an official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

More than 21 people have died following the clashes.