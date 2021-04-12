The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced 486 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size 2,989 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases now stand at 146,156. The positivity rate now stands at 16.3%.

The distribution of the new cases; Nairobi has 349 new cases, Kiambu 21, Uasin Gishu 21, Mombasa 17, Kilifi 16, Kajiado 14, Machakos 12, Nakuru 11, Kwale 5, Kericho 4, Kirinyaga 2, Kitui 2, Nyeri 2, Mandera 1, Murang’a 1, Samburu 1, Siaya 1, Kisumu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Turkana 1, Bomet 1, Busia 1 &Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

At the same time, 115 patients have recovered from the disease, 61 from various health facilities, and 54 from Home Based and Isolation Care.

Total recoveries now stand at 99,210. Cumulative discharges are 72,115 from Home Based Care & Isolation & 27,095 are from various health facilities.

However, on a sad note 20 more deaths have been reported, 2 occurred in the last 24 hours, 5 within the last one month and 13 being late death reports from facility record audits. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 2,368.