20 people have sustained serious injuries after the vehicles they were travelling in got involved in a head on collision along the Malindi- Mombasa highway.

The Monday accident involved two matatu passenger service vehicles(PSV).

Malindi Sub-County Police Commander, John Kemboi, confirmed the accident stating that one of the vehicles involved had tried to overtake another vehicle.

He said that one vehicle was heading to Mombasa while the other one was heading to Malindi and also attributed over speeding and overloading for the accident.

The injured were taken to Malindi General Hospital.

The accident happened at the same spot where 15 people died in another accident six days ago.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka who visited the accident scene 6 days ago said the accident involved a mini bus belonging to Sabaki Travelers Sacco that was heading to Mombasa.

Olaka attributed the incident to road construction and that the contractor of the road, Bayus and Son Limited, dug trenches along the road and did not fill them, therefore exposing the narrow road to accidents.