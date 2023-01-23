200 MPs storm out of meeting in protest

The MPs protested the delayed disbursement of the National Government Constituency Development Fund by Treasury.

The parliamentarians, representing all political parties, have further vowed to disrupt parliamentary sessions in Nairobi until their demands are met.

Pulse Live Kenya

The legislators hoped to receive at least Sh50 million each for bursaries ahead of the resumption of learning in primary and secondary schools.

However, only Sh7 million was disbursed per MP, out of which only Sh5 million is used for bursaries as Sh2 million goes to administration expenses.

The MPs also criticized the government for spending billions of shillings on hosting them in a five-star hotel, while thousands of children in their constituencies were unable to attend school due to lack of funds.

"The Cabinet Secretary Treasury Prof Njuguna Ndung'u has been promising that we will have the NG CDF but so far no monies have been remitted to the accounts, yet we are here using billions of monies in this hotel.

“Yet our students and their parents who voted for us are at home. This defeats the purpose of elected as MPs," Timothy Kipchumba MP Marakwet West said.

The MPs said they have summoned the Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u several times, but he has yet to honour the summons.

They have emphasized that they are not blackmailing the Head of State but fighting for their rights and the rights of the students in their constituencies.

"We don't want party affairs it's a children's issue that we are addressing. We have been very tolerant the state promised Sh2 billion every week starting December 9, you know the date today we have got nothing until the schools reopening has caught up with us.

“Many children will be sent home for lack of school fees. Why would I sleep in a five-star hotel when children in my constituency are at home?" Karachuonyo MP Andrew Okuome asked.

Pulse Live Kenya