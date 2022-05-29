RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

2022 election campaign period officially begins, other key dates from IEBC [List]

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Miriam Mwende

IEBC has highlighted the key dates as the August 9, 2022 elections approach

IEBC officials at hand in Rwanda conducting voter verification for Mt Kenya University staff in the diaspora on May 27, 2022
IEBC officials at hand in Rwanda conducting voter verification for Mt Kenya University staff in the diaspora on May 27, 2022

Sunday May 29, 2022 officially marked the start of election campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election. Candidates will now be allowed to campaign between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. until two days to election day.

Recommended articles

In line with electoral guidelines, the official date when campaigns begin also marks the end of candidates' registration for the presidential, senatorial, and parliamentary positions.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is now set to register governor and county woman representative candidates in the coming week on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

A week later, on Tuesday June 7, IEBC will receive candidate registration returns and issue Gazettes Notices declaring aspirants who have been cleared and registered to contest in the 2022 elections.

The electoral body which is led by Wafula Chebukati noted that on June 9 the Commission will hear disputes that arose from the nomination process and on June 20 publish the final list of all registered candidates.

The highest seat - president - which had gathered 56 contenders has been reduced to 16 aspirants, IEBC said the 16 shortlisted presidential hopefuls will move to the next phase of nominations that started on Sunday.

The 16 presidential aspirants who have been given the green light by IEBC to battle it out and succeed President Uhuru include: Jimi Wanjigi of Safina party, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria of Usawa party, Ford Asili’s Njeru Kathangu, Thirdway alliance leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot, Prof. George Wajackoyah of roots party as well as independent candidates Gibson Ngaruiya Ng’ang’a, Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori, Peter Mubiko King’ori, Jeremiah Nyaga, Jane Juliet Munyeki, Faith Wairimu Ngigi, Eliud Muthiora, and George Munyotta Kamau.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's presidential bid is riddled with uncertainty with reports insisting he is still in the race.

The shortlisted presidential candidates as per IEBC key dates, will this week be required to demonstrate compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity, and submit clearance certificates from relevant agencies.

Here is a list of the key dates in the run-up to Kenya's 2022 General Election

  1. January 20, 2022 - Gazetted date of 2022 General Election, August 9
  2. February 19, 2022 - Resignation deadline for State officers intending to vie
  3. April 9, 2022 - Deadline for submission of party membership lists to IEBC
  4. April 22, 2022 - Deadline for party primaries
  5. May 2, 2022 - Deadline for independent candidates to join parties, submit names and symbols
  6. May 13, 2022 - Gazetted independent candidates' names and symbols
  7. May 23, 2022 - Deadline to submit statutory requirements for Presidential Election candidates (both political party sponsored and independent candidates)
  8. May 29, 2022 - Start of the official campaign period
  9. June 1, 2022 - IEBC registers governor and county woman representative candidates
  10. June 2, 2022 - Deadline for verification of voters' register
  11. June 7, 2022 - Ballot proofreading
  12. June 9, 2022 - Deadline for resolution of nomination disputes
  13. June 20, 2022 - IEBC publishes a complete list of all registered candidates
  14. July 25, 2022 - Deadline for parties and candidates to submit names of their National and Constituency Chief Election Agents
  15. August 6, 2022 - End of the official campaign period
  16. August 9, 2022 - Election Day

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University. Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

UDA National Vice Chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa resigns, joins Azimio

UDA National Vice Chairman Kipruto Arap Kirwa resigns, joins Azimio

Kenya ranked 25th most corrupt country in Africa, with worst score since 2012

Kenya ranked 25th most corrupt country in Africa, with worst score since 2012

Baringo church disowns man arrested for burning children's feet

Baringo church disowns man arrested for burning children's feet

Malala loses police protection over 'hawahitaji masomo' comment

Malala loses police protection over 'hawahitaji masomo' comment

2022 election campaign period officially begins, other key dates from IEBC [List]

2022 election campaign period officially begins, other key dates from IEBC [List]

Artist stranded after pushing Ruto's sculpture on wheelbarrow from Nakuru

Artist stranded after pushing Ruto's sculpture on wheelbarrow from Nakuru

Kalonzo’s super deal with Raila and cabinet slots before Azimio comeback

Kalonzo’s super deal with Raila and cabinet slots before Azimio comeback

Inside the Cleophas Malala degree fiasco and heated interview [Video]

Inside the Cleophas Malala degree fiasco and heated interview [Video]

Ruto woos Narok voters with tough talk on Kenyatta Family-owned land

Ruto woos Narok voters with tough talk on Kenyatta Family-owned land

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Maryanne Oketch CREDIT: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.