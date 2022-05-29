Sunday May 29, 2022 officially marked the start of election campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election. Candidates will now be allowed to campaign between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. until two days to election day.
2022 election campaign period officially begins, other key dates from IEBC [List]
IEBC has highlighted the key dates as the August 9, 2022 elections approach
In line with electoral guidelines, the official date when campaigns begin also marks the end of candidates' registration for the presidential, senatorial, and parliamentary positions.
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is now set to register governor and county woman representative candidates in the coming week on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
A week later, on Tuesday June 7, IEBC will receive candidate registration returns and issue Gazettes Notices declaring aspirants who have been cleared and registered to contest in the 2022 elections.
The electoral body which is led by Wafula Chebukati noted that on June 9 the Commission will hear disputes that arose from the nomination process and on June 20 publish the final list of all registered candidates.
Kenya's 2022 presidential election
The highest seat - president - which had gathered 56 contenders has been reduced to 16 aspirants, IEBC said the 16 shortlisted presidential hopefuls will move to the next phase of nominations that started on Sunday.
The 16 presidential aspirants who have been given the green light by IEBC to battle it out and succeed President Uhuru include: Jimi Wanjigi of Safina party, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria of Usawa party, Ford Asili’s Njeru Kathangu, Thirdway alliance leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot, Prof. George Wajackoyah of roots party as well as independent candidates Gibson Ngaruiya Ng’ang’a, Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori, Peter Mubiko King’ori, Jeremiah Nyaga, Jane Juliet Munyeki, Faith Wairimu Ngigi, Eliud Muthiora, and George Munyotta Kamau.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka's presidential bid is riddled with uncertainty with reports insisting he is still in the race.
The shortlisted presidential candidates as per IEBC key dates, will this week be required to demonstrate compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity, and submit clearance certificates from relevant agencies.
Here is a list of the key dates in the run-up to Kenya's 2022 General Election
- January 20, 2022 - Gazetted date of 2022 General Election, August 9
- February 19, 2022 - Resignation deadline for State officers intending to vie
- April 9, 2022 - Deadline for submission of party membership lists to IEBC
- April 22, 2022 - Deadline for party primaries
- May 2, 2022 - Deadline for independent candidates to join parties, submit names and symbols
- May 13, 2022 - Gazetted independent candidates' names and symbols
- May 23, 2022 - Deadline to submit statutory requirements for Presidential Election candidates (both political party sponsored and independent candidates)
- May 29, 2022 - Start of the official campaign period
- June 1, 2022 - IEBC registers governor and county woman representative candidates
- June 2, 2022 - Deadline for verification of voters' register
- June 7, 2022 - Ballot proofreading
- June 9, 2022 - Deadline for resolution of nomination disputes
- June 20, 2022 - IEBC publishes a complete list of all registered candidates
- July 25, 2022 - Deadline for parties and candidates to submit names of their National and Constituency Chief Election Agents
- August 6, 2022 - End of the official campaign period
- August 9, 2022 - Election Day
