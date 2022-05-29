2022 election campaign period officially begins, other key dates from IEBC [List]

In line with electoral guidelines, the official date when campaigns begin also marks the end of candidates' registration for the presidential, senatorial, and parliamentary positions.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is now set to register governor and county woman representative candidates in the coming week on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

A week later, on Tuesday June 7, IEBC will receive candidate registration returns and issue Gazettes Notices declaring aspirants who have been cleared and registered to contest in the 2022 elections.

The electoral body which is led by Wafula Chebukati noted that on June 9 the Commission will hear disputes that arose from the nomination process and on June 20 publish the final list of all registered candidates.

Kenya's 2022 presidential election

The highest seat - president - which had gathered 56 contenders has been reduced to 16 aspirants, IEBC said the 16 shortlisted presidential hopefuls will move to the next phase of nominations that started on Sunday.

The 16 presidential aspirants who have been given the green light by IEBC to battle it out and succeed President Uhuru include: Jimi Wanjigi of Safina party, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria of Usawa party, Ford Asili’s Njeru Kathangu, Thirdway alliance leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot, Prof. George Wajackoyah of roots party as well as independent candidates Gibson Ngaruiya Ng’ang’a, Dorothy Kemunto Nyangori, Peter Mubiko King’ori, Jeremiah Nyaga, Jane Juliet Munyeki, Faith Wairimu Ngigi, Eliud Muthiora, and George Munyotta Kamau.

The shortlisted presidential candidates as per IEBC key dates, will this week be required to demonstrate compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity, and submit clearance certificates from relevant agencies.

Here is a list of the key dates in the run-up to Kenya's 2022 General Election