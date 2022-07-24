RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Denis Mwangi

Eyewitness narrates how the bus plunged into Nithi River, approximately 40 metres below the bridge.

On Sunday night, a bus headed for Mombasa crashed into the Nithi River while travelling along the Meru-Nairobi highway.

According to credible reports reaching the news desk, the crash has claimed at least 21 lives.

The vehicle plunged into Nithi River, approximately 40 metres below the bridge.

Rescue operations are underway and being overseen by Tharaka Nithi County Rescue team manager Alex Mugambi.

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River Pulse Live Kenya

Many of those injured were rushed to Chuka County Referral Hospital and PCEA Chogoria Mission Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus seemed to have had trouble braking and manoeuvring the Nithi slope.

The bus must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened,” said Nicholas Mutegi who was one of the eyewitnesses.

The total number of fatalities feared to rise as rescue operations continue to free those trapped under the wreckage.

This is a developing story

Denis Mwangi

