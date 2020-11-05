The Ministry of Health has announced that 1,008 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, from a sample size of 6,038 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the total infections to 59,595.

From the new cases, 972 are Kenyans, while 36 are foreigners.

A statement from the ministry said that 21 more patients have succumbed to the disease bringing total fatality to 1,072.

802 patients have recovered from the disease, 679 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 123 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries in the country now stands at 39,193.

There are 1,262 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,189 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

62 patients from admitted are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 26 on ventilatory support and 31 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 87 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 74 are in the general wards, while 13 are on the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 417, Mombasa 87, Kiambu 51, Kajiado 48, Nakuru 35, Kisumu 32, Kakamega 32, Trans Nzoia 26, Kilifi 24, Nyandarua 23, Kericho 23, Uasin Gishu 23, Nyamira 21, Machakos 20, Migori 16, Nyeri 15, Murang’a 14, Turkana 13, Siaya 10, Mandera 9, Busia 8, Meru 7, Kisii 7, West Pokot 6, Tharaka Nithi 6, Makueni 6, Homabay 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Embu 4, Nandi 3, Kirinyaga 2, Bomet 2, Bungoma 2, Samburu 1, Baringo 1,Wajir 1, Kwale 1, and Taita Taveta 1.