23 dead as 834 test positive for Covid-19

From the cases, 805 are Kenya while 29 are foreigners. 499 are males and 335 are females. The total confirmed positive cases are now at 158, 326.

At the same time, 579 patients have recovered from the disease, 293 from Home based and Isolation Care, while 286 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 107, 882 of which 78, 500 are from Homebased Care and Isolation while 29, 382 are from various Health facilities.

However, on a sad note 23 deaths have been reported , two of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, 15 on diverse dates within the last one month and 6 being late death reports from facility record Audits.

The total number of fatalities now stand at 2, 688.