RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Fabian Simiyu

230 Kenyans will be honored in today's October 20, 2022, Mashujaa Day celebrations but then what does it take for you to be awarded an honour on this special day?

President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award
President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award

The honours are categorized into three with the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya ranked the highest and they will be disbursed during today's Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Read Also

Heroism, patriotism, and loyalty are the key elements that are always looked at before someone is considered to be included in the awards list.

President Uhuru Kenyatta awards Mama Sarah Obama the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS)
President Uhuru Kenyatta awards Mama Sarah Obama the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) ece-auto-gen

READ: Evelyn Wanjiru, 8 other artistes billed to perform during Mashujaa celebrations

Your field of specialization doesn't matter since you only need to make a great impact in whatever you do.

It is regarded as the first class honours and it is only awarded to the head of state and other world leaders.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has in the past been a recipient of this prestigious award.

President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded highest national honour by Burundi
President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded highest national honour by Burundi Pulse Live Kenya

Regarded as the second class honours, the Deputy PresidentFirst and Second Ladies of the state, Cabinet Secretaries, and Speakers of both houses have been the recipients of this great award.

Eliud Kipchoge however defied all odds to win this award in 2020 although he is not in the above-mentioned bracket.

Uhuru awards Eliud Kipchoge with the highest civilian award
Uhuru awards Eliud Kipchoge with the highest civilian award Pulse Live Kenya

Senior Kenya Defence Forces Commanders and Inspector Generals of the police are the major recipients of this prestigious award.

Classified into three classes also is the Order of the Burning Spear

  1. Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.)
  2. Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (E.B.S.)
  3. Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (M.B.S.)
  1.  The Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya
  2. Distinguished Service Medal
  3. The Silver Star of Kenya
  4. Head of State's Commendation (H.S.C.)
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sigh of relief for farmers as President Ruto comes to their aid

Sigh of relief for farmers as President Ruto comes to their aid

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Warm reception for Miguna Miguna at JKIA 4 years after deportation

Warm reception for Miguna Miguna at JKIA 4 years after deportation

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Why MCAs walked out of Governor Kawira Mwangaza's address [Video]

Why MCAs walked out of Governor Kawira Mwangaza's address [Video]

DCI Mohamed shares his mobile phone number after being sworn in

DCI Mohamed shares his mobile phone number after being sworn in

Murkomen lists wheelbarrow in his Sh550 million estate

Murkomen lists wheelbarrow in his Sh550 million estate

Team appointed to review CBC issues announcement to parents, teachers

Team appointed to review CBC issues announcement to parents, teachers

Commonwealth officially welcomes 55th member nation in flag-raising ceremony

Commonwealth officially welcomes 55th member nation in flag-raising ceremony

Trending

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep Gladys Chania's husband George Mwangi who was found dead in a Kiambu forest

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep Gladys Chania speaking at a past event

Police arrest Kiambu politician after new information on husband's death

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?