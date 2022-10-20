What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations

Heroism, patriotism, and loyalty are the key elements that are always looked at before someone is considered to be included in the awards list.

Your field of specialization doesn't matter since you only need to make a great impact in whatever you do.

Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (C.G.H.)

It is regarded as the first class honours and it is only awarded to the head of state and other world leaders.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has in the past been a recipient of this prestigious award.

Pulse Live Kenya

Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.)

Regarded as the second class honours, the Deputy PresidentFirst and Second Ladies of the state, Cabinet Secretaries, and Speakers of both houses have been the recipients of this great award.

Eliud Kipchoge however defied all odds to win this award in 2020 although he is not in the above-mentioned bracket.

Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (M.G.H.)

Senior Kenya Defence Forces Commanders and Inspector Generals of the police are the major recipients of this prestigious award.

Classified into three classes also is the Order of the Burning Spear

Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.) Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (E.B.S.) Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (M.B.S.)

Other honours include