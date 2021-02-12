The Ministry of Health through CAS Mercy Mwangangi has confirmed 260 news cases of the novel Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 5,873.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 102, 613. Out of the new cases 220 are Kenyans while 40 are foreigners. 141 are males while 119 are females, the youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest 87.

On a positive note, 84 patients have recovered from the disease. 58 from the Home based Isolation and care while 25 are from various health facilities. The total number of recoveries now stand at 84, 873.

Today, no deaths have been reported and therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 1, 794.