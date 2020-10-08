The Ministry of Health through Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has announced that 271 new people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections to 40, 718.

The new cases are from 5, 034 samples tested in the last 24 hours. From the new cases, 177 are male and 94 are female.

51 patients recovered from the novel coronavirus disease, 22 from the Home-Based care program and 29 discharged from various hospitals around the country bringing the total number of recoveries to 31,710.

3 patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing total fatalities to 751.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 81, Mombasa 58, Turkana 16, Kisumu 15, Garissa and Kiambu 13 cases each, Kisii and Machakos 10 cases each, Laikipia 8, Nandi and Nakuru 6 cases each, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi and Murang'a 5 cases each, Nyamira and Siaya 4 cases each, Kakamega, Kajiado, and Kwale 2 cases each.

Migori, Homabay, Embu, Narok and Meru recorded a case each.