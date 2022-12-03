RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Prince William awards Sh150M to 29-year-old Charlot Magayi

Denis Mwangi

Charlot Magayi overcame the hurdles of being a teen mom in Mukuru slums to creating a product that is changing the lives of many Kenyans

Mukuru Stoves Founder and CEO Charlot Magayi
Mukuru Stoves Founder and CEO Charlot Magayi

Prince William has awarded $1.2 million (Sh150 million) to Mukuru Stoves, a Kenyan social enterprise founded by Charlot Magayi.

Mukuru Stoves designs, produces and distributes improved, reliable and affordable cook stoves for low-income households.

The enterprise was named one of the final winners of The annual Earthshot Prize founded by Prince William and the Royal Foundation.

Mukuru Stoves Founder and CEO Charlot Magayi
Mukuru Stoves Founder and CEO Charlot Magayi

The event was held in Boston on Friday, December 2, and was attended by Prince William and his wife Kate.

Mukuru Stoves was one of the two Kenyan companies that were gunning for the coveted prize. The other company is Roam Motors, an electric mobility company.

Magayi founded Mukuru Stoves in 2017 after selling charcoal fuel in Mukuru, one of the largest slums in Nairobi.

She encountered a rough patch when her daughter was severely burnt by a charcoal stove.

By 16 I was a teenage mom and my journey got even harder from there. I had to drop out of school to figure out a way to fend for myself and my daughter.

My first job was selling charcoal within the slum community and it was the only fuel I could afford. My daughter and I kept suffering from respiratory tract infections and when she turned two she suffered a severe burn injury from a traditional stove,” the company writes on its website.

Mukuru Stoves Founder and CEO Charlot Magayi poses for a photo with her team
Mukuru Stoves Founder and CEO Charlot Magayi poses for a photo with her team

After a two-year break from school, she was finally able to save enough for tuition and I enrolled in an adult school which opened her eyes to the health hazards caused by charcoal and other harmful solid fuels.

An enthusiast of science and social studies, she aims to inspire fellow women to lead the fight against household air pollution in Africa!

