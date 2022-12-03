Prince William awards Sh150M to 29-year-old Charlot Magayi

Mukuru Stoves designs, produces and distributes improved, reliable and affordable cook stoves for low-income households.

The enterprise was named one of the final winners of The annual Earthshot Prize founded by Prince William and the Royal Foundation.

Pulse Live Kenya

The event was held in Boston on Friday, December 2, and was attended by Prince William and his wife Kate.

Mukuru Stoves was one of the two Kenyan companies that were gunning for the coveted prize. The other company is Roam Motors, an electric mobility company.

Magayi founded Mukuru Stoves in 2017 after selling charcoal fuel in Mukuru, one of the largest slums in Nairobi.

She encountered a rough patch when her daughter was severely burnt by a charcoal stove.

“By 16 I was a teenage mom and my journey got even harder from there. I had to drop out of school to figure out a way to fend for myself and my daughter.

“My first job was selling charcoal within the slum community and it was the only fuel I could afford. My daughter and I kept suffering from respiratory tract infections and when she turned two she suffered a severe burn injury from a traditional stove,” the company writes on its website.

Pulse Live Kenya

After a two-year break from school, she was finally able to save enough for tuition and I enrolled in an adult school which opened her eyes to the health hazards caused by charcoal and other harmful solid fuels.