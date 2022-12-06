RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

3 arrested in connection with shooting of senior chief

Denis Mwangi

The armed suspects entered Chief Leyiangere's home and ransacked it before shooting him in the chest.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, IG Japheth Koome and Laikipia North MP Sarah Paulata visited the family of the late Senior Chief Jacob Leyiangere in Laikipia County.
Authorities have arrested three suspects in connection to the murder of the late Senior Chief Jacob Leyiangere in Laikipia County.

Chief Leyiangere was shot dead by armed bandits who stormed his house on Sunday.

So far police have recovered what they believe is the murder weapon used to end the life of the local administrator.

The Ministry of Interior announced that Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki visited the bereaved family on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Ministry of Interior and National Administration CS Prof Kithure Kindiki during a visit to condole the family of the late Senior Chief Jacob Leyiangere in Laikipia County.

“The CS says three suspects in the murder have been arrested and the killer's weapon recovered. The CS was accompanied by IG Japheth Koome and Laikipia North MP Sarah Paulata,” read a statement from the ministry.

He emphasized the government's commitment to wage an all-out war on bandits, cattle rustlers, and other criminal organizations.

Kindiki also announced that the government would establish a police camp in the area comprising officers from the General Service Unit (GSU), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Anti-stock Theft Unit and other specialised teams.

Government has declared an all-out war on bandits, rustlers and criminal gangs terrorizing the public in Northern Kenya. 360 NPR to be recruited and I will be back to launch their training on Monday. ASTU, RDU and GSU to set up camp there effectively tomorrow,” the CS said.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri reported that the chief was shot dead but two bandits who seemed to be on a mission to kill.

The armed suspects entered Chief Leyiangere's home and ransacked it before shooting him in the chest.

Denis Mwangi

