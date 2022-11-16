RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Day 2 of Kasarani collapsed building: 3 dead as search for survivors intesifies

Amos Robi

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Disaster Rescue Battalion (DRB) is also aiding in rescue efforts

Rescue efforts at the Kasarani collapsed building

Close to a day after a seven-storey building under construction collapsed in Kasarani area, Nairobi, rescue efforts continue as more people are feared trapped in the debris.

The Kenya Redcross society has confirmed the death of three people as six more people remained trapped inside.

Kenya Redcross also confirmed the rescue of one person who was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Wednesday, November 16 visited the scene where he promised stern legal action against the developer behind the construction.

Sakaja put similar developers on notice saying the county government was going after those breaching construction protocol.

search operations under way at Kasarani collapsed building

“This building had an enforcement notice starting last year. Yesterday, the National Constructions Authority (NCA) was here and closed the site but the contractor went on. As a county, we are going to take action.

“He did not get any permit from the county. But because of impunity, he decided to go on. He needs to be charged with murder. This is murder,” Governor Sakaja said.

The governor cleared blame on the construction workers saying they were on their daily errands and that the incident was a result of corruption pledging to offer help to affected families.

Rescue efforts at the Kasarani collapsed building

“These people came here to try and earn a living but lost their lives. This tragedy was caused by corruption and impunity. We pass our condolences and sympathies, and we will find a way to support those families," he said.

The rescue efforrts continue despite heavy down pour in the city.

Day 2 of Kasarani collapsed building: 3 dead as search for survivors intesifies

