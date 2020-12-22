The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 154 new cases of the novel Coronavirus pushing the number of positive cases in the country to 94,768.

The new cases are from a sample size of 3, 262. Out of the new cases 141 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners.

Distribution of the cases by Counties; Nairobi 50, Kilifi 20, Kiambu 15, Marsabit 10, Turkana 10, Busia 9, Meru 8, Machakos 4, Kajiado 3, Kisumu 3, Siaya 3, Migori 3, Kisii 3, Nakuru 3, Mombasa 2, Vihiga 2, Uasin Gishu 1, Murang’a 1, Makueni 1, Kirinyaga 1, Homa Bay 1 and Embu 1.

On a positive note, 162 patients have recovered from the disease, 133 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 29 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 76,222.

At the same time 3 people have succumbed to the deadly virus rising the number of fatalities to 1, 647.

The Health CS also mentioned that currently the total cumulative sample tested stands at 1, o14, 287.