Three people lost their lives on Saturday morning following a grisly road accident in Kibulgeny, Eldoret.

In a report by Citizen Digital, the accident involving a Toyota Probox and two motorcycles left one rider and two pillion passengers dead.

Confirming the incident, area OCPD Eliud Maiyo said one other passenger who was in critical condition was rushed the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), where he is currently receiving treatment.

Two of those who lost their lives are said to be members of the same family.

The report further says the Probox that was enroute to Soy was speeding when the driver lost control and veered off the road, hitting the two motorbikes that were headed to Eldoret town.