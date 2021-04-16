3 dead, several injured after Gold mine collapses in Ugunja

Three people have been reported dead and several others injured after a gold mine collapsed in Ugunja, Siaya County.
Confirming the incident, area police boss, Francis Kooki said operations are underway to rescue those who are trapped in the gold mine.
Mr Kooli miners were prospecting gold in the area known for its rich mineral deposits when the mine collapsed burying them alive.
He added that officers are currently looking for the owner of the land.
