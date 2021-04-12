Three robbers have been shot dead in a police shoot-out in Eldoret, after being caught on CCTV cameras stealing from supermarkets.

The three were from a group of 5 suspects who were pursued and killed by the officers on Sunday night.

The officers were led by DCI and undercover police officers who hunted the group to Eldoret’s Central Business District.

The suspects were allegedly attempting a break-in at the Transmatt Supermarket in Eldoret. They were ordered to surrender but opted to shoot-out.

Two of the robbers managed to escape.

“We had been looking for them because even yesterday they robbed a supermarket at Munyaka. The previous day, they took Ksh10,000 from another supermarket. Two escaped during the shooting that killed three of them," said one of the officers.

The officers found an AK 47 assault rifle with erased serial numbers holding 23 bullets.

The bodies of the three unidentified suspects have been transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary.