According to the police, the 30 were arrested within Kehancha town.

Kuria West sub county Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo said the suspects were arrested in three separate bars. Among them were several employees of the bars which were found operating past curfew hours.

Kimaiyo said the suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.

57 people were last week arrested in Nairobi and for violating the Ministry of Health Covid-19 regulations.