The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has lined up 30 witnesses in the murder case against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her bodyguard Geoffrey Omondi.

Ms Jumwa was only recently released from the Port Police Station after spending a week behind bars awaiting a ruling on her bond.

Senior assistant DPP Alloys Kemo on Tuesday told Justice Anne Ongijo that the defense side had already been supplied with statements from 28 witnesses.

"I undertake to supply other remaining documents before end of the day[Tuesday]," the DPP confirmed.

Justice Ongijo ordered that the hearing will begin on February 2, 2021 and the State will present four witnesses every day for three consecutive days ending February 4, 2021.

Fatal shooting in Ganda Ward

The legislator and her bodyguard are charged with the murder of Ngumbao Jola in Ganda ward in 2019.

The victim was a relative to a candidate who was running in the ward's by-election.

Both the MP and her bodyguard pleaded "not guilty" to the murder charge. This after they undertook a psychiatric evaluation to ascertain their fitness to stand trial.