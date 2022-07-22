34 million Kenyans watched the Deputy presidential debates - Media Council

A statement released on Friday, July 22, 2022 by the Media council indicates that 70 per cent of the 34 million watched the second debate pitting Amizio la Umoja deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua and Kenya Kwanza’s Rigathi Gachagua while 30 per cent watched both debates.

The debate between Roots Party Deputy presidential candidate Justina Wamae and Agano party’s Ruth Mucheru was watched by 5 per cent of the 34 million.

Out of the 34 million Kenyans who watched the debate, 18.5 million are registered voters.

“The Survey conducted a day after the debate target Kenyans above 18 years from all counties and used computer Assisted Telephonic interviews. A sample pf 1,245 respondents with a confidence margin of 95 per cent was polled.

“Three quarter of the viewers or 76 per cent watched the event o television, qi percent followed on radio while 10 percent followed by Facebook at 31 per cent,” the statement divulged.

Pulse Live Kenya

Royal Media Services (RMS) owned station Citizen TV enjoyed the biggest share in terms of TV viewership followed closely by Inooro TV and NTV

“In terms of TV viewership, the findings further indicate that 67 per cent watched the debate on Citizen TV followed by Inooro TV and NTV at 8 per cent each, while KTN and KBC came third at 7 percent each. On Radio, Citizen radio was the most watched at 41 per cent followed by Ramogi FM and Radio Jambo each at 7 per cent,” the statement added.

The Deputy presidential debate was organized by the Media Council of Kenya, Media Owners Association, and The Kenya Editors Guild and aired on all radio and TV stations and multiple online channels.