The Ministry of Health has announced 345 new infections of the Covid-19 disease from 5,550 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total case load to 106,470.

4 other people have succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing total fatalities to 1,863.

Kenya's recoveries stand at 86,860 after 143 patients were discharged; 121 from the home-based care programme and 22 from various health facilities.

378 patients are currently admitted at various facilities countrywide while 1,494 more are under the Home-Based Care programme.

58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen. 6 patients are under observation.

Another 14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).