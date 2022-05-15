4 areas where Kindiki beat Gachagua in race to deputize Ruto

Well-placed sources privy to the deliberations divulged that the Senator was a clear favorite for many and tough decisions and sacrifices had to be made during the process that saw Rigathi land the slot.

Prof. Kindiki's cool nature

Kindiki had the backing of a majority of Mount Kenya legislators who were impressed with his cool, collected, and soft-spoken nature that would complement DP Ruto's temperament.

Reports indicate that this is an area where even those backing Gachagua agreed with those rooting for Kindiki amid concerns that the Mathira MP’s abrasive politics could eventually lead to a fallout similar to the Uhuru-Ruto one.

Understanding of the law

The Senator’s impressive record as a scholar and his expertise in international law was also a plus compared to Rigathi’s record in civil service and politics.

Many opined that he would make a good diplomat as the country’s number two should the DP win the elections, and would be good for the administration’s image.

The Senator’s record in politics was also an asset as he has not been implicated in many corruption scandals.

Many opined that this would be a big selling point, noting that Kindiki stands to have a better nationwide appeal as compared to his competitor whose appeal could be limited to the Mount Kenya region.

DP Ruto unveils Rigathi Gachagua as 2022 running mate

Ruto briefly touched on Prof. Kithure’s performance and his absence when unveiling his running mate, praising him for standing out and emerging second in the race.

“I want to thank my lawyer and friend Abraham Kithure Kindiki who became the runner up. Even though the current senator of Tharaka Nithi is not here with us now, he brought a lot of passion to this contest," Dr Ruto said as he unveiled the Kenya Kwanza running mate.

Eventually, DP Ruto settled on Gachagua who he described as an astute debater and fearless fighter who understands people's issues.