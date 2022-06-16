RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New development in Rongai robbery incident

Amos Robi

The police said the cooperation of the public was crucial in nabbing the four suspects in custody

Police recover weapons and property stolen from Rongai robbery
Police recover weapons and property stolen from Rongai robbery

There has been a positive development from the Rongai robbery after police recovered some of the property stolen as well as weapons and attire used in the robbery.

Among those recovered are a pistol, household electronics and clothing used in the robbery.

Four suspects have since been arrested in relation to the crime which has caught the attention of the Ministry of Interior.

One of the suspects was nabbed after reportedly withdrawing Sh240,000 from a shop in Mwiki, Kasarani in Nairobi.

The money was ostensibly wired from the victim's accounts during the robbery. Sources aware of the investigations say the man is being treated as the main suspect behind the daring attack.

TV recovered from Rongai robbery
TV recovered from Rongai robbery

Detectives believe the suspect was a former police officer who went rogue. Police also arrested the M-Pesa agent who was manning the shop where the money was withdrawn for questioning. Two other suspects were arrested on Tuesday, June 14.

In a statement by the National Police Service, the cooperation of the public has been important in the nabbing of the suspects.

“As police officers continue to work around the clock to investigate and bring to book all the thugs who robbed a family in Ongata Rongai, more recoveries have been made.

"We salute the officers involved in the operation for their diligence and commitment to the task. We also appreciate members of the public for cooperating with law enforcement in the course of investigations,” read the statement by the National Police Service.

Clothing used in the Rongai robbery
Clothing used in the Rongai robbery

The Ministry of Interior through the Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i said the Rongai area is going to have a special team partner with the local police to oversee the security in the area. The CS appointed Pius Gitari, a Senior Superintendent of Police to take charge of security operations in the area

Amos Robi

