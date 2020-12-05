Four people were on Friday evening killed following a grisly road accident along Machakos- Kitui Road.

Reports indicate that the four perished after a personal car they were traveling in collided head on with a Lorry.

Confirming the incident, Machakos emergency services director David Mwongela said the accident took place in Mwanyani area near Machakos Girls High School.

He said the accident occurred after the driver of the personal car tried to overtake but rammed in to the lorry which belongs to Kenya Power.

The driver of the lorry survived but with serious injuries.

The four victims were inside the personal vehicle.

The bodies were transferred to Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary.